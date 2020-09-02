Thorntons Looks to Hire 50 Employees via Drive-Through Event

Among its benefits, Thorntons offers a competitive salary with weekly pay and quarterly bonus incentives, as well as health, dental and vision insurance.

Thorntons is hosting a drive-through hiring event to staff full and part-time in-store positions in East Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 4.

The c-store chain is hiring 50 team members for its east end Louisville Stores. Recruiters, regional managers and general managers will be on-site to answer questions about the positions and conduct on-the-spot interviews.

Thorntons is a growing company that offers stability and growth opportunities for Team Members.

Thorntons offers its team members a competitive salary with weekly pay and quarterly bonus incentives, as well as free shift meals and dispensed beverages, health, dental and vision insurance (for employees with an average of 30 hours per week or more), 401k with company match, store discounts and referral bonuses. Plus, all store full- and part-time team members who join the company in September are eligible for a bonus to be paid out at the end of the month. Applicants must be at least 20 years old.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons operates more than 200 stores that provide high quality fresh foods, beverages and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.

The company’s mission is to be people’s favorite place to stop when they are on-the-go and people’s favorite place to work. Thorntons is a vertically integrated company with its own fuel terminal, blending plants, transportation fleet and commissary. Thorntons has a passion for giving back to the communities where guests and team members live and work. Thorntons volunteers make their communities better through community service, humanitarian day events and fundraising projects.