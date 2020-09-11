Love’s Extends Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance Deals for Professional Drivers

Love’s announced that professional drivers can continue receiving free TirePass inspections and half-priced DOT inspections at Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations through Sept. 20.

Love’s and Speedco have been providing these deals since Sept. 7 to help drivers prepare for the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s 2020 International Roadcheck, but extended the deals to thank drivers for the work they’ve done delivering vital goods during the pandemic. Drivers can also get a complimentary visual inspection with the purchase of a tire or an oil change service package.

“This year, professional drivers have gone much farther than the extra mile – both figuratively and literally,” said Gary Price, executive vice president of truck care for Love’s. “Because of that, we wanted to extend our traditional offer to ensure drivers can take advantage of our deals and be safe on the road.”

Tire-related issues tend to be at the top of the list for placing drivers out of service. Using Love’s TirePass ensures any potential tire-related compliance violations are identified and properly addressed. Love’s TirePass is an in-lane tire inflation and assessment service, available on the inside diesel lane at Love’s Travel Stops across the country.

My Love Rewards members can also take advantage of deals on fresh food, snacks and drinks all September. And from Sept. 14-18 — National Truck Driver Appreciation Week — drivers can get up to 5,000 My Love Rewards points (equal to $50) with the purchase of certain products.

For the first time, Love’s is celebrating with a 4-million-point giveaway. Each week, a different driver will win 1 million My Love Rewards points (equal to $10,000). For a full list of promotions click here.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 520 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 27,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 390 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.