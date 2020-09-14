Kwik Chek Raises Money, Combats Coin Shortage Through Roundup Program

Kwik Chek has benefitted Texas CASA programs in communities in which it does business for 12 years, donating more than $622,000 to the organization since 2008.

Texas-based Kwik Chek, a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores, has raised $2,631 to date for Texas CASA and several local Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) programs through its ‘Round Up for CASA’ program, which raises funds at the register from customers who round their purchase up to the nearest dollar.

Texas CASA works to improve the child protection system through legislation and other positive public policy changes while speaking up for children in the system and pairing volunteer advocates with every child in state care due to abuse and neglect.

In addition to the Round Up for CASA program, Kwik Chek is also combating the national coin shortage dilemma by exchanging dollar bills for rolls of coins at the register.