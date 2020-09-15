Choice Market Opens New Flagship Location in Denver

The new store is the first to utilize a electric vehicles and bikes to fulfill orders from Choice's new mobile app and e-commerce website.

Choice Market announced the opening of its new flagship location in Denver’s City Park neighborhood.

Located at 2200 East Colfax Ave., Denver’s new Choice is the first location to utilize a fleet of electric vehicles (EV) and bikes to fulfill orders from Choice’s new mobile app and e-commerce website.

Starting Sept. 18, customers can order any item from Choice’s diverse selection of offerings (including alcohol) for pickup or delivery, and shop the entire store by dietary lifestyle or recipes online. Customers that use the app will also receive custom offers and can earn loyalty points, which can be redeemed for free food and drinks.

In addition, the 2,600-square-foot store is keeping guests fueled, not only with its local high-quality fresh foods and grocery necessities, but also with fuel pumps and supercharging stations for customers with electric cars.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open our new one-of-a-kind flagship location,” said Choice Market Founder and CEO Mike Fogarty. “We believe that you shouldn’t have to choose between convenience, deliciousness, and healthiness. At Choice, you can have it all. That’s why we utilize revolutionary technology in order to better serve our communities. Our new store not only provides multiple refueling options and eco-friendly delivery services, but also makes it easier for our customers to access high-quality, locally-sourced food and craft drinks. It’s our mission to make great food accessible to all, and we will continue to evolve in order to make it possible. We are thrilled to be open and look forward to becoming an integral part of the community.”

A full service, fully-scratch kitchen truly sets Choice apart. Choice’s classically trained and experienced chefs work to develop seasonal menus and offer elevated food “on the go.” Customers can rely on Choice to deliver fresh, local, environmentally friendly products. Choice uses ingredients that are better for you, better for the community, and that taste better too. Embracing its Colorado pride, Choice works with local farmers to source a majority of its ingredients and products, including organic produce and antibiotic-free and nitrate-free proteins.

Choice now has three locations in the Denver metro area with one additional location opening by the end of 2020. Choice is currently offering same-day, contactless pickup and delivery.