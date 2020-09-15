Dunkin’ Adds Delivery Through DoorDash

The offer is available at about 3,500 Dunkin’ locations across the country, with further expansion planned over the coming months.

Dunkin’ and DoorDash announced they are teaming up to make delivery through DoorDash available at approximately 3,500 Dunkin’ locations across the country, with further expansion planned over the coming months.

To officially kick off the relationship, DoorDash is treating everyone who runs on Dunkin’ with a special offer, sure to help sweeten the last official week of summer. From Sept. 15-21, anyone who spends $10 or more on Dunkin’ through DoorDash will be eligible for a free 25-count box of Dunkin’s delicious MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats and a $0 delivery fee.

“Dunkin’ guests know they can count on us to offer the most convenient ways to enjoy their favorite coffee and food items,” said Brandy Blackwell, Director of New Business, Delivery & Catering, for Dunkin’ U.S. “We are excited to kick off the fall season by continuing to expand our delivery footprint, teaming up with DoorDash for yet another way to keep Americans running by delivering their daily Dunkin’ order right to their doorstep.”

Those looking for the perfect Dunkin’ drink to pair with their free 25-count box of assorted MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats are encouraged to visit DoorDashDunkinMatch.com, where they can answer a few fun, simple questions about their personality and preferences to find their perfect Dunkin’ drink and MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats match. Through the site, customers can then order their drink and assortment of delicious, bite-sized delights, or share their match on social media.

Additionally, with so many Americans working remotely, DoorDash is giving people a chance to make Dunkin’ a part of their home office for free. Through DoorDash’s Dunkin’ Desk Takeover Sweepstakes, from Sept. 15-25, anyone who shares an image on Instagram or Twitter of themselves at their desk enjoying Dunkin’ using #DoorDashDunkinMatch and #sweepstakes will be entered for a chance to win a week’s worth of free Dunkin’ food and beverages through DoorDash.

“That first sip of coffee is what gets most of us going in the morning, and even though our morning routines look a bit different these days, we’re excited to make it easier for Dunkin’ fans everywhere to enjoy their favorite classics from the comfort of their couches, home desks, or wherever they start their day,” said Toby Espinosa, Vice President of Business Development at DoorDash. “Dunkin’ selected DoorDash for our commitment to operational excellence and ability to further enhance their already strong off-premise offerings at store locations across the country.”

To place a Dunkin’ delivery order on DoorDash, customers can simply download the DoorDash mobile app or go to DoorDash.com, select their nearest Dunkin’ location, choose their food and beverages, customize them just the way they like, and check out. Their Dunkin’ order will then be delivered contact-free.

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ has more than 13,100 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin’ is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.