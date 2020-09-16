Manlius Oil Acquired by Growmark, FS Companies

After 60 years of building the business and serving their customers, the Doty family decided it was time to retire.

After 60 years of continuous service, Manlius Oil, a fuel distributor, propane company and convenience store established in 1959 by Bill and Carolyn Doty announced the sale of Manlius Oil to Agview FS and Gold Star FS, two companies affiliated with Growmark Inc., an agricultural cooperative serving cooperatives, retailers, businesses and customers in the U.S. and Canada.

Manlius Oil is one of the largest independent propane dealers in its area severing Bureau, Henry, Whiteside, LaSalle, Putman, Stark, Knox, Lee, Peoria and Rock Island counties with 3,000-plus residential and commercial customers. In 2017, Bill passed away, and his son, Mitch Doty, took over the helm of running the company with his mother, Carolyn. The company continued to grow and thrive based on its consistent attention to customer service.

However, after 60 years of building the business and serving their customers, the Doty family decided it was time to retire. The family have said they will miss the many customers who helped them build Manlius Oil into what it is today but are looking forward to retirement.

Terry Monroe, founder and President of American Business Brokers & Advisors and Bill Fecht of WJF Services, Inc. provided merger and acquisition advisory services to Manlius Oil, which included valuation advisory, marketing and negotiation of the transaction.