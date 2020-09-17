Growth Energy CEO FEW Keynote Address Provides Updates on Industry Recovery, Expansion

In her keynote address at the 36th Annual International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW), Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor provided an update on the industry’s recovery amid COVID-19 and offered an exciting vision for growth in the months and years ahead.

“We approach this decade through the lens of what will drive demand for American Ethanol and propel this industry forward,” Skor said. “Because we all envision a future without barriers in the marketplace; where E15, not E10, is the new normal and the floor for growth; where infrastructure nationwide supports — and pumps — all ethanol blends; where policymakers globally lean in on ethanol, embracing it as a solution to climate change; and where consumer confidence in ethanol soars to new heights. This vision must carry us through global pandemics and beyond.”

This year, FEW went virtual, holding live webcasts Sept. 15-17. Though virtual, the event continues to provide industry stakeholders with cutting-edge content and unparalleled networking opportunities in a dynamic business-to-business environment. The largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world, FEW is the ethanol industry’s premier forum for unveiling new technologies and research findings and remains the only event powered by Ethanol Producer Magazine.

Also during this year’s FEW, Growth Energy leadership spoke on two additional panels, offering a roadmap for driving the industry forward through unprecedented times and sharing fresh ideas on best business practices and new ways to uphold the integrity of the Renewable Fuel Standard. These include:

Growth Energy Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Chris Bliley – “Association Roundtable: Balancing Our Here and Now Sector Challenges with the Need to Drive Toward Long-Term Goals”

Growth Energy Chairman of the Board and Vice President at Front Range Energy, Dan Sanders, Jr. – “Operating an Ethanol Production Facility in an Era of Unprecedented Disruption”

For more information, see the full FEW agenda here.

Watch Skor’s full keynote address here.

