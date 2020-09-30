Dunkin’ Tests Biodegradable Straws

While the straws have the same look and feel as traditional plastic, the PHA material is both marine and soil biodegradable, as well as home and industrial compostable.

Dunkin’ is taking the next step in its work toward finding long-term, environmentally friendly alternatives to single-use plastic packaging. The company announced that about 250 Dunkin’ restaurants in select markets throughout the U.S. have begun testing a new biodegradable straw.

Customers at these stores will notice that the new straw stands out, with a light blue color that complements the brand’s pink and orange.

The straws are made with PHA, a material created by the fermentation of canola oil. And while the straws have the same look and feel as traditional plastic, the PHA material is both marine and soil biodegradable, as well as home and industrial compostable, creating significant environmental advantages over plastic.

These straws are certified by TUV Austria, the premier independent, certifying body of the European Union recognized for its rigorous standards for biodegradable products. The straws are also certified for industrial compostability by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI), which is a globally recognized certification, education and advocacy organization that supports a shift to the circular economy.

Dunkin’ will continue to evaluate and test all available alternatives until the company believes it has found the optimal solution based on performance, environmental impacts, quality, commercial viability and cost.

“Dunkin’ is on a journey of transformation, and we are driven by an obligation to look at ways we can be better in the areas that matter most,” the company said. “Testing these straws is but one way we are continuing our commitment to expand our sustainability efforts into new areas and evaluate alternatives that may reduce environmental impacts while meeting the expectations our guests and our franchisees.”

One of the company’s top priorities is to drive positive change for its customers, communities and the environment. In recent months, Dunkin’ has hit several key sustainability milestones, including replacing foam cups with paper cups in 100% of its stores globally and reaching its goal of 500 DD Green Achievement restaurants ahead of schedule, while setting new commitments like transitioning from plastic to wooden stir sticks at all Dunkin’ U.S. restaurants by mid-2021.