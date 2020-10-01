Casey’s to Roll Out New Branding Across 16-State Footprint

The new, modern look arrives as Casey’s primes for expansion through enhanced online ordering and delivery services, curbside pickup and Casey’s Rewards updates and promotions.

Casey’s General Stores unveiled a new, modern logo to coincide with its recently updated branding, “Here For Good,” as well new experiences and services, including a loyalty program, digital expansion and curbside pickup.

A new location in Casey’s hometown of Ankeny, Iowa, will be the first in the company’s 16-state footprint to feature the updated visual identity to match a more contemporary experience in-store. Casey’s will begin rolling out new branding across its more than 2,200 convenience stores and its online channels.

Casey’s new advertising campaign started this month and includes television, outdoor and digital advertising. New packaging will start to appear in October. The logo development was led by Interbrand.

“For half a century, Casey’s logo has stood as a beacon for good food, convenience and community in the lives of the neighbors, friends and family that our committed team members serve every day,” said Darren Rebelez, Casey’s CEO. “Embracing this heritage, we are proud to remain at the heart of every community we serve as we give guests and communities even more reasons to shop at Casey’s.”

Casey’s new look and feel reflects a fresh, yet familiar feeling, featuring the company’s iconic barn with white “Casey’s” lettering that is easily recognized by customers whether they are on their daily commute, picking up their favorite pizza dinner or on a cross-country road trip.

The modern look arrives as Casey’s primes for expansion through enhanced online ordering and delivery services, curbside pickup and Casey’s Rewards updates and promotions.

“From our stores to our menu to our digital experience, Casey’s is delighting our guests in new and exciting ways,” said Casey’s Chief Marketing Officer Chris Jones. “Our new logo takes this a step further by reflecting who we are and what we stand for in a simple, more modern way that’s recognizable and familiar to all our guests.”