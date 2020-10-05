Stewart’s Hosts Great Pumpkin Challenge

Customers are encouraged to guess how much the pumpkin weighs for a chance to win a $100 Stewart’s gift card.

New York-based Stewart’s Shops is hosting a Great Pumpkin challenge at its new Clifton Park, N.Y., location.

Customers must enter by Oct. 16 with their best guess, name and phone number. One entry per person. The winner will be contacted on Oct. 19. The closest guess without going over wins.

This pumpkin display is a partnership with Saratoga County Chamber to sponsor a NY Grower. This fun fall event is designed for families to find all of the pumpkins throughout Saratoga county in New York. Stewart’s is proud to be a part of the Pumpkin Patch online map for fall family fun.