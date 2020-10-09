Pilot Company Kicks Off Aid Campaign With St. Christopher Fund

Red, white and blue ribbons — each color reflecting the value of truckers to the strength of the nation — will raise funds $1 at a time to help trucking families beset by illness or injury.

Pilot Company kicked off its donation campaign Oct. 6, with the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund (SCF), a professional driver charity that helps over-the-road and regional semi-truck drivers and their families when an illness or injury causes them to be out of work.

While supplies last, all U.S.-owned and operated Pilot Flying J Travel Centers and participating One9 Fuel Network stores will be selling ribbons for $1 each in support of the organization.

Each ribbon is comprised of the American flag colors of red, white and blue – each color representing a specific meaning within the industry:

The RED illustrates the fact that truckers are the lifeblood/heartbeat of America.

The WHITE reflects the faith and hope their families at home have that they will get the job done safely and return home.

The BLUE projects the stability and dependability of our highway heroes.

The SCF also works to provide programs that will benefit professional drivers and the trucking industry. All proceeds of the campaign will go toward the fund.