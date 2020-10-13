Chester’s Chicken Introduces New Website Highlighting Rebranding

As a part of its brand refresh, Chester’s plans to enhance its product portfolio and elevate the in-store experience.

Chester’s Chicken has launched a new website, offering a first peek into its brand refresh.

Chester’s is a quick-service restaurant (QSR) concept, with over 1,300 active locations. Chester’s is known for its great tasting, fresh, fried chicken with a unique taste and style. The secret is a family recipe and unique double-breading process that has been successful and enjoyed for over 55 years.

Chester’s new website features a simplified corporate logo that introduces a new script font for the wordmark. The website also features all new food photography and nutritional information and resides at a new domain —Chesterschicken.com.

The backend of the site is password protected and hosts a greatly enhanced library of marketing and training tools for current franchisees. Chester’s site is designed to drive consumer awareness of Chester’s great tasting products, while also serving as a lead generation source for potential franchisees.

The new, simplified Chester’s logo focuses on the core aspects of the lovable Chester the Chicken character — his eyes, his hat, his smile and his bandana. The new script wordmark is designed to feel more personal and approachable.

Chester’s new website is just the beginning. As a part of the brand refresh, the company will continue to enhance the product portfolio and elevate the in-store experience, with more exciting announcements coming later in 2020 and in 2021.

“We believe this is the perfect time in our company’s history to provide our loyal Chester’s Chicken customers with a new website to enhance their guest experience,” said William Culpepper, vice president of marketing at Chester’s Chicken. “Our new website represents the leading edge of many exciting changes for the Chester’s brand, and we are dedicated to building a first class QSR concept for fried chicken fans and our franchisee community.”

Recently, Chester’s was named a ‘Top Franchise Brand for 2020’ by “Entrepreneur” magazine.