October 2020 Issue: Power Market Jump-Starts Expansion

The family-owned company is growing its network of company-owned stores and ExtraMile locations, while launching a wholesale branch, proprietary delivery service, loyalty program and developing its first cashierless store.

H&S Energy has soared to a 112-store operation since its debut in the mid-’90s, and it’s set to escalate growth in the year ahead. With 46 company-owned Power Market convenience stores in Northern California and 56 ExtraMile c-stores in Southern California, the company has its sights set on doubling its store count in the next five years.

But H&S Energy has more immediate expansion plans as well, starting with growing enrollment in its new loyalty program and mobile app, which it launched this past September. The company is set to launch a wholesale business to help supply stores in November. It’s also growing its electric vehicle (EV) charging capacity, proprietary and third-party delivery options and rebranding its proprietary deli program.

And, as the second generation of the family business moves into leadership roles at the company, they’re spearheading Power Market’s first cashierless store launch in Q1 of 2021.