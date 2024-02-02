February 2024: The 2024 Foodservice Report

C-store retailers are capitalizing on growing foodservice trends in 2024 while leaning into popular flavors, efficient technology and expanded programs.

Year over year, convenience stores up their competitiveness in the retail market with refreshed store designs, new technology and, noticeably, expanded foodservice programs. C-stores have branched out from the typical roller grill fare of years past.

Now, customers can find different takes on the chicken sandwich, a plethora of pizza flavors, Hispanic options and even healthier meals at convenience stores.

This year is bound to see even more foodservice growth and innovation at convenience stores as retailers cater to emerging trends and try to set themselves apart.