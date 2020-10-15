Rutter’s Children’s Charities Benefits Local Kids

Since 2003 Rutter's has donated nearly $8 million dollars to organizations dedicated to making a positive impact on children in the communities where it serves.

Since Rutter’s founding in 1747, the company has believed that giving back to its communities is vital to its role.

The convenience store chain’s main charitable focus has been improving the lives of children from helping children with medical needs to funding after school and arts education programs through its Rutter’s Children’s Charities.

CStore Decisions’ Executive Editor Erin Del Conte recently sat down with Chris Hartman, director of fuels, forecourt and advertising for York, Pa.-based Rutter’s, to learn more about how the chain is giving back to its communities.