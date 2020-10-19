Rutter’s Gives Away Over $50,000 During 2020 Summer Sweepstakes

All Rutter’s VIP customers were eligible to participate in the 2020 Summer Fuelin’ Up Sweepstakes, with prizes awarded daily, weekly and monthly.

York, Pa.-based Rutter’s wrapped up summer with the conclusion of its 2020 Summer Fuelin’ Up Sweepstakes on Sept. 27. All Rutter’s VIP customers were eligible to participate in the sweepstakes, with prizes awarded daily, weekly and monthly, totaling over $50,000.

During the promotional period, one grand prize winner was awarded $5,000, with two others being awarded $2,000. Twelve customers won prizes, such as, free fuel for a year, free coffee for a year, and free fountain drinks for a year. During the five-month period, Rutter’s also gave away $100 gift cards weekly to participating customers. Other prizes included free food and drinks from participating vendors, including Kunzler, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Rutter’s Beverage Company and many more.

To take part, customers had to be registered as a VIP through the Rutter’s Mobile App or at www.rutters.com. For each participating item purchased at any Rutter’s location, the customer received digital game tickets emailed directly to their inbox. Tickets revealed sweepstakes entries, collect to win pieces, and instant prizes.

“Rutter’s loves rewarding our amazing customers, especially during this difficult period,” said Robert Perkins, Rutter’s VP of marketing. “We hope that the giveaways added some fun and excitement to our customer’s summer, and kept them fueled up!”

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in Central Pennsylvania. Rutter’s operates 78 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 273-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.