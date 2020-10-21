CEFCO Raises Over $250,000 at Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Events like this help The Fikes Foundation donate to organizations like the McLane Children’s Medical Center, Eldred’s Nursery, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Children’s Miracle Network and the American Heart Association.

The 19th annual Hackers-R-Us Charity Golf Tournament, hosted by CEFCO, raised over $250,000 for The Fikes Foundation.

These generous donations will go toward giving back to the communities that are served by The Fikes Companies. The money will also be used to provide scholarships and grants to various charitable organizations.

The Fikes Foundation was founded in 2017 by James and Kim Fikes to gather funds that could then be used to serve communities, provide scholarships and support charitable causes that the company believes in. James Fikes was passionate about helping children, both medically and educationally, so that they could have the opportunity to grow up and pursue their dreams. Events like this help The Fikes Foundation donate to organizations like the McLane Children’s Medical Center, Eldred’s Nursery, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Children’s Miracle Network and the American Heart Association.

“We are proud to host this tournament and we are grateful for all who came out to support The Fikes Foundation,” said Ken Rowland, Chief Operating Officer of CEFCO. “Thank you to our vendors for your continued support and thank you to Cimarron Hills for providing a venue where we can safely get together and raise money for a worthy cause.”

The Fikes Companies include CEFCO Convenience Stores, Group Petroleum Services, CORD Financial Services, Digital Network Solutions, Fikes Fuels, Fikes Wholesale, and JF Air.