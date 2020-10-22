New Legislation Calls for Gasoline-Powered Car Ban by 2035

New Jersey could become the second state in the U.S. to enact a ban on the sales of new gasoline-powered cars, following California.

Following California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement of a ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 last month, New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection has called for a similar measure in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050.

The 2020 New Jersey Global Warming Response Act 80×50 Report builds on the state’s previous efforts to address and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and serves as the third element of a comprehensive plan that evaluates New Jersey’s greenhouse gas emissions from both energy and non-energy systems, providing guidance, policies and regulatory and legislative recommendations to meet the State’s GHG emission reduction goals.

“The 80×50 Report is a call to action for all of us in government and in New Jersey to roll up our sleeves and craft the next generation of climate-focused laws and policies,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy in a press release. “Our administration has taken the climate crisis head-on since day one. But the challenge before us demands more. As we have learned from the crisis brought about by COVID-19, we cannot spare a moment in taking the necessary steps that will prepare us for this next crisis. Together, we will meet this moment.”

Last year, a separate law created new rebates for electric cars, while setting a 330,000-EV sales target for 2025 and requiring all state-owned vehicles to be electric by 2035. New Jersey residents get up to $5,000 off the purchase of an electric vehicle.

At the federal level, Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley and California Rep. Mark Levin have introduced legislation that would require 50% of sales for new passenger vehicles to be zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) by 2025 and end U.S. sales of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, while boosting the market for battery electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

“If we don’t make things in America, we won’t have a middle class in America. And if we don’t save our planet from climate chaos, our entire economy and our nation’s public health will end up in shambles,” said Merkley. “The whole world, with a few science-denying holdouts in America, recognizes the imperative of ending carbon pollution. By moving aggressively and boldly now, we can help save Americans from the dire health and economic impacts of the climate crisis, and make sure American workers are the ones building the next generation of cars for the world.”

At least 15 countries have made similar commitments already, including Germany, France and Norway.