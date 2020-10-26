Mirabito Appoints Food Service Director Guy Zehner

Zehner will focus his efforts on Mirabito’s foodservice business including its proprietary brand and Subway and Krispy Krunchy Chicken franchises.

Mirabito Convenience Stores announced the addition of Guy Zehner as the Food Service Director.

“Guy’s passion for the foodservice industry is contagious, and we are excited to have him as part of the Mirabito Team,” said Joe Mirabito, CEO of Mirabito Convenience Stores. “We are confident that he will bring innovative and delicious new options to our convenience stores.”

Most recently, Zehner worked for Maines Paper & Food Service, where he was vice president of sales and marketing. He has also been a corporate executive chef, chef owner and hosted the PBS cooking show “Great Chefs of The Northeast.”

Zehner graduated with High Honors from the Culinary Institute of America and is part of the American Chef Association.

“It is our goal to offer restaurant-quality food in our convenience stores,” Zehner said.

He lives in Binghamton, N.Y., and enjoys music, sports, cooking for family and friends and learning about all types of cuisine and the cultural stories behind them. He is the proud father to four daughters and grandfather to a grandson, with another grandchild on the way.