Majors Management Acquires 14 Regal Oil C-Stores

The Regal portfolio increases Majors' existing presence in Texas and expands Majors' footprint throughout the central U.S. to Kansas. This is the eighth transaction for Majors in the last 16 months.

Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Majors Management LLC has acquired 14 convenience stores and numerous dealer supply accounts from San Angelo, Texas-based Regal Oil Inc.

“We are very excited to expand our retail presence in west Texas with the Regal locations and to extend our multi-state supply network with this acquisition,” said Majors President Ben Smith. “We are committed to providing high-quality and dependable service to Regal’s company-operated locations and supply customers.”

This is the eighth transaction for Majors in the last 16 months. In 2020, Majors also acquired the retail fuel distribution business of The McPherson Companies, adding nearly 200 retail fuel supply contracts to Majors’ supply network. Majors is committed to growth and anticipates closing on several additional acquisitions in 2020 and 2021.

“The addition of these sites to Majors’ network is further evidence of our continued commitment to our growth strategy,” said Marvin Hewatt, the founder and CEO of Majors.

Majors Management LLC, together with its affiliates, supplies fuel to nearly 800 convenience store locations. Majors is a leading owner, developer and operator of conveniences stores and a distributor of high-quality branded motor fuels. Majors partners with the best petroleum brands including Shell, Chevron, Texaco, Exxon, Mobil, Phillips, 76, Sunoco, Valero, Citgo and Alon. Its current markets include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.