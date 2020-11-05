Wawa Offers Rewards Members Free Coffee Every Tuesday in November and December

Wawa announced that rewards members will receive a bonus reward for one free, any-size, self-serve coffee every Tuesday from Nov.3 through Dec. 29 for a total of nine days of free coffee.

The initiative will include a total distribution of more than 35 million free coffee rewards. Rewards members will receive a coupon in their Wawa rewards account to redeem in any store in Wawa’s operating area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. during the promotional window.

“As customers ease back into their routines, Wawa wants to provide a free weekly reward to express appreciation to our loyal Rewards Members who make Wawa a part of their day,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Product Marketing Officer. “We welcome anyone who has not joined already to sign up for free on The Wawa App or on WawaRewards.com to become a member today. It’s our way of providing a little bit of fun to the workweek and giving a reason to celebrate Tuesdays!”

Wawa Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.