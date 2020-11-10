Stewart’s Shops Provides Grant to Local Health Foundation

The funds allowed the foundation to purchase a Hologic Horizon DXA System, which not only measures bone density but assesses bone health, body composition and other elements that help patients stay strong and healthy.

New York-based Stewart’s Shops/Dake Family recently provided the Columbia Memorial Health Foundation (CMHF) with a grant of $25,000 to help bring new bone scanning technology to its Greene Medical Imaging Center.

The funds allowed the foundation to purchase a Hologic Horizon DXA System, which not only measures bone density but assesses bone health, body composition and other elements that help patients stay strong and healthy.

“We are enormously grateful to Stewart’s Shops/Dake Family Foundation for their support in acquiring this technology,” said CMH Chair Anne Schomaker. “This gives our clinical team a powerful tool they can use to prevent all-too-common debilitating injuries. We encourage everyone in the risk groups to talk to their health care providers and get scanned.”

Stewart’s is focused on helping local communities and families stay healthy. The company has been a supporter of Columbia Memorial Health for 20 years now and is proud to assist them in bringing necessary health care options to its rural communities. Not only has Stewart’s provided CMH with donations of product and gift certificates for yearly fundraising events, but it has also been able to provide monetary support for larger projects such as patient room renovations and the purchase of 3D Breast Biopsy Technology to assist in early and accurate breast cancer detection.

Stewart’s Shops and the Dake Family are proud to support this initiative and many others. In the past month alone, the Dake Family Foundations have been able to donate $550,000 to several organizations:

Franklin Community Center

Wellspring

Saratoga Care Foundation

Siena College

Stewart’s gives $7.5 million annually to over 6,000 non-profit organizations. $5 million of it comes from the Dake Family Foundations, so it does not impact its Partners ESOP/Profit Sharing.