Cliff’s Local Market Raises More Than $27,000 for Autism Awareness

Cliff’s Local Market is a third-generation family-owned and operated company with 19 c-stores in central New York. The c-store chain partnered with The Kelberman Center to spread awareness and raise funds for autism within its community through its October puzzle piece campaign. The campaign was a huge success raising more than $27,000. CStore Decisions Executive Editor Erin Del Conte speaks with Jeff Carpenter, director of education and training for Cliff’s Local Market, to learn more about the campaign as well as other ways Clifford Fuel is giving back to its local community.