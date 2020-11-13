GATE Donates $80,000 to the American Cancer Society

Funds were raised in GATE stores across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina as part of the company’s pink ribbon paper icon campaign in October.

The GATE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Jacksonville-based GATE Petroleum Co., donated $80,000 to the American Cancer Society (ACS) to support breast cancer research and awareness.

Funds were raised in GATE stores across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina as part of the company’s pink ribbon paper icon campaign. From October 1-21, customers had the opportunity to donate $1 and sign their name on a pink ribbon paper icon that was displayed in the GATE store.

“2020 marks our 10th year of supporting the fight against breast cancer with the pink ribbon campaign in GATE Stores,” said Kathy Brady, executive director of the GATE Foundation. “We are so grateful to our customers for their generosity, and to our employees for the enthusiasm supporting this campaign.”

In addition to the creative displays of pink ribbons in GATE stores, employees wore pink ACS t-shirts to promote the fundraising efforts. Stores also featured signage and ACS mission information to educate customers.

“We are so appreciative to the GATE Foundation for their continued support of the Society and our efforts to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer,” said Brant Woodward, American Cancer Society Southeast Region executive vice president. “This year, more than 279,100 people are expected to be newly diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States. We can’t imagine being a breast cancer patient during this incredibly trying and difficult time. It’s so important we continue to be there for them, in truth, they need us now more than ever.”

The GATE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Jacksonville-based GATE Petroleum Company, has contributed tens of millions of dollars to support efforts and services that nurture and protect the well-being of family and community. Founded in 1960 by Herbert H. Peyton, GATE Petroleum Co. is a heavily-diversified company headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. GATE operates in a variety of industries including retail convenience stores, car washes, fleet and fuel services, real estate, hospitality and construction materials.