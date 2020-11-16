Alltown Fresh Offering Take-Home Turkey Day Feasts

Complete Thanksgiving dinners and charcuterie options developed by chain’s team of chefs to bring comfort food to the family holiday table.

Chef Joshua Smith, Alltown Fresh’s director of culinary innovation, and his team are planning a Thanksgiving Feast ready for safe and easy curbside pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Smith, known nationally for his talent with charcuterie, recommends adding a charcuterie platter for the table this year.

“We all need something a little different to look forward to, and I know charcuterie always is a game-changer for my family,” he said.

Customers can order by noon on Saturday, Nov. 21, and their Thanksgiving feast will be ready for curbside pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at their neighborhood Alltown Fresh. Delivery is available at select Alltown Fresh locations.

Thanksgiving Feast Menu:

Slow Roasted Local Turkey Breast

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts with Chorizo Vinaigrette

Wild Mushroom Stuffing

Baked Sweet Potatoes with House Made Bruleed Marshmallow Fluff

Cheesy Yukon Gold Potato au Gratin

New England Style Orange Cranberry Sauce

Classic Gravy

And Add on Some Sides:

Roasted Acorn Squash, Maple Yogurt, Toasted Pepitas, $16

Apple, Cranberry and Walnut Salad with Mixed Greens and Citrus Vinaigrette, $16

Caramelized, Honey Glazed Carrots, $14

Green Bean Almandine, Brown Butter Vinaigrette, Shaved Almonds, $16

The Thanksgiving Feast serves four to six guests for $140 or eight to 10 guests for $260. Customers must place the order by noon on Nov. 21 to arrange for safe and easy pick up on Nov. 25. Delivery is available at select locations.

Chef’s Charcuterie Platters

Surprise family and friends with a one-of-a-kind charcuterie platter by Chef Smith. Charcuterie platters are also perfect for planning ahead for holiday gift giving.

A platter sampling includes sliced genoa, finocchiona, coppa, pave de affineuous, aged cheddar, bonne bouche goat cheese, fig spread, pickles and toasted crostinis. The Charcuterie Platter serves four to six guests for $60.

Smith’s mission is to offer locally sourced, artisan food products and dishes that are delicious and easily accessible to communities across the region.

Alltown Fresh’s new farmers market kitchen concept is elevating the way people eat and shop on-the-go. Chefs are on site at each location preparing dishes with organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian and locally sourced ingredients to create a fresh dining and grocery experience that is tasty, seasonal and inspiring.