Sweet Street Partners With Chef4Kids to Support Women Farmers in Honduras

Sweet Street is partnering with Chef4Kids with its Gluten Free Manifesto Honduran Chocolate Brownie.

Sourced from a small cocoa collective, this chocolate supports the advancement of women providing them with training and education, giving them the life skills, and income necessary to bring success to their families and villages.

“We believe in the Power of Good Food Shared, which is why we’re honored to partner with Chef4Kids,” said Sandy Solmon, founder of Sweet Street. “Through this partnership, we’re collaborating with chefs, entrepreneurs and leaders of social justice to create innovative solutions to end poverty.”

In partnership with the World Trade Center San Pedro Sula’s program in Peace and Prosperity through Trade and Investment, Chef4Kids will conduct a three-part training program for three cocoa coops in two Honduran communities. The overreaching goal is to provide trainings for coops to improve growing and processing of cacao, to improve economic conditions of families and to increase girls’ and women’s access to education and leadership opportunities.

Sweet Street’s Gluten Free Manifesto Honduran Chocolate Brownie is part of its Manifesto line of individually wrapped Cookies and Bars that provide one of a kind wholesome decadence with convenience rooted in better-for-you ingredients. Datassential/IFMA August 2020 research reports that 63% of consumers purchased grab-and-go snacks in the past three months. These offerings need to be c rave-able, portable and easy to eat when on the go.

