Yesway Expands Hospitality Heroes Program at All Yesway, Allsup’s Stores

Dedicated staff at Yesway and Allsup’s are being recognized as Hospitality Heroes and rewarded financially for their service.

Yesway announced that it has expanded its Hospitality Heroes program at all of its Yesway and Allsup’s locations.

The Hospitality Heroes program was created to recognize and honor the great service and commitment of its essential worker team members who are working on the frontline, every day, in all of its stores.

Dedicated staff at Yesway and Allsup’s who show compassion in their interactions with customers, adhere to company guidelines, remain positive under pressure, drive sales, keep stores clean, resolve service issues, and most importantly, wear masks while engaging with customers, are being recognized as Hospitality Heroes and rewarded financially as well.

“We take great pride in our organization and that pride is reflected in how we interact with one another and especially our customers,” said Tom Trkla, Chairman and CEO of Yesway. “We also recognize that in order to live up to the promise of excellent customer service, we must work as a team. We must hold each other accountable and keep each other safe. Especially during these challenging times, the spirit of teamwork affects the lives of fellow coworkers, customers, and of course, our loved ones at home. That is why our exceptional Hospitality Heroes at Yesway and Allsup’s ‘mask up’ for country, community and family, every day.”

Yesway and Allsup’s customers are invited to nominate deserving team members to be recognized as Hospitality Heroes at www.yesway.com and @YeswayStores or www.allsups.com and @AllsupsStores.

BW Gas & Convenience Retail, LLC d/b/a Yesway is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Yesway’s swiftly expanding portfolio currently consists of 402 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, including most recently, the 304-store Allsup’s Convenience Store chain. Yesway plans to grow its portfolio to over 500 convenience stores in selected regions of the United States over the next several years.