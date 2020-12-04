Flyers Energy Acquires MPC Subsidiary Firebird Fuel

Flyers is actively acquiring commercial fueling companies that fit with its plan to grow nationwide.

Flyers Energy has acquired the Firebird Fuel brand, a Marathon Petroleum Corp. subsidiary, and its 47 unattended fueling “cardlock” stations and 52 additional CFN card-acceptance locations in Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Arizona.

“Firebird Fuel presented an excellent opportunity for us to add three contiguous states to our western U.S. geography,” said Flyers CEO Tom Di Mercurio.

This string of locations connects the West Coast-based Flyers brand, which goes as far as Arizona, to existing Quick Fuel sites in east Texas. Quick Fuel locations are primarily found in the Eastern and Midwest markets.

In addition to CFN acceptance, Flyers locations accept all major fleet cards.

“The fueling experience won’t change at all for Firebird customers. The two companies already use the same fuel network,” said Kris Kanak, Director of Sales and Marketing for Flyers Energy. “A seamless transition is our goal.”

Di Mercurio sees change benefitting customers.

“There’s real value in having scale,” he said. “Flyers customers have access to the largest commercial fueling network in the United States and advanced security and reporting tools developed by our technology team. It’s a comprehensive fueling program from a company focused on fleet fueling.”

Flyers Energy has expanded with more than ten acquisitions over the last two decades and is pursuing more. Companies interested in exploring a potential sale of their cardlock or other fuel-related assets to Flyers should contact DCA Partners, the Company’s Merger and Acquisition advisors, at the Contact information below.

Curt Rocca, DCA Partners

(916) 804-1217

[email protected]

Flyers Energy LLC operations comprise businesses and investments in 23 states including transportation, commercial fueling under the names Flyers and Quick Fuel, distribution of Mobil lubricants, supply of wholesale and branded fuel, and generation of renewable fuels and power.