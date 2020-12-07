7-Eleven Sweetens the Holidays With Candy Cane Cocoa

7-Eleven is packing up the pumpkin spice and kicking off the holiday season with its new Candy Cane Cocoa. The hot, rich cocoa is blended with cool peppermint flavor and can be topped with chocolate sauce and International Delight Peppermint Mocha flavored creamer.

Candy Cane Cocoa isn’t the only gift 7-Eleven is giving customers this winter. For a limited time, participating stores are offering any size hot beverages for just 79 cents every day from noon until 7 p.m. through the 7Rewards loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app.

“People look forward to the holidays and the seasonal treats that go with them,” said Jacob Barnes, 7-Eleven proprietary beverages senior product director. “Hot cocoa and candy canes, each on their own, are traditional holiday favorites that evoke special memories and feelings. Bringing these two classic flavors together in our Candy Cane flavored Cocoa allows people to enjoy a special treat — a cup of ‘comfort and joy’ — during this very non-traditional holiday season.”

Stores are also stocking up on lots of other limited-edition, 7-Select private label holiday treats that can only be found at 7-Eleven stores. The most Instagram-able snacks include:

Seasonal Sandwich Cookies with pomegranate crème, candy cane crème and pecan pie crème flavored varieties.

Holiday-inspired Mini Donuts in chocolate covered cherry and gingerbread flavors.

Your choice of two festive yogurt covered pretzel flavors in sweet sugar plum sprinkle and the classic red, white and green.

Limited edition trail mixes with flavors like butter rum toffee and sugar cookie.

Fiery cinnamon bear candy for spice-lovers and holiday flurry and snowman gummies for … everyone else.

For customers feeling less festive, participating 7–Eleven stores also have the fan-favorite blueberry coffee, which has a sweet blueberry flavor with a hint of cream. Customers can also enjoy single origin Colombian coffee which is 100% Rain Forest Alliance certified. All coffees are brewed with 100 percent Arabica beans. Syrups, creamers, sweeteners and toppings allow coffee-lovers to create a different drink every time they visit a 7–Eleven store.

Customers in participating markets can also score some great hot beverage deals through the 7NOW and 7 Eleven apps, available from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America.