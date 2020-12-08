Peppermint Hot Chocolate Returns to Cumberland Farms

Classic winter flavor gives customers a taste of the holidays for less than a dollar, any size, at all of its nearly 600 locations.

Say goodbye to pumpkin spice and hello to a classic winter flavor, Peppermint Hot Chocolate! To help get customers in the holiday spirit, leading convenience and coffee retailer Cumberland Farms has brought back its festive and ever-popular holiday favorite.

For a limited time, customers can stop by any of Cumberland Farms’ nearly 600 retail locations across the Northeast and Florida to get their holiday fix all season long. The rich, chocolaty peppermint drink is available in any size for just 99 cents and is guaranteed to please.

Perfect for those upcoming holiday season winter days, the classic and creamy taste of chocolate combined with a cool minty flavor gives hot beverage lovers the perfect excuse to cozy up while enjoying a smooth delightful drink.

Cumberland Farms proprietary Farmhouse brand also features sweet selections from its Farmhouse Premium chocolate bars and treats, as well as ice cream from the Farmhouse Creamery and goodies from the Farmhouse Bakery. And don’t forget to grab munchies from the Farmhouse Premium salty snack collection.

