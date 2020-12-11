Love’s Opens New Texas and Florida Travel Stops

In honor of the grand openings, Love's will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at each location and donate $2,000 to Mamie Agnes Jones Elementary School in Baldwin, Fla., and $2,000 split between the Amarillo Area CASA and Bushland High School in Amarillo, Texas.

Love’s Travel Stops announced the opening of two travel stops, located in Amarillo, Texas, and Baldwin, Fla.

The Amarillo store, located off Interstate 40, adds 45 jobs and 100 truck parking spaces to Potter County. The Baldwin store, located off Interstate 10, adds 70 jobs and 94 truck parking spaces to Duval County.

“Opening our 18th location in Florida and our 75th location in Texas is something we’re proud of,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Our team members are ready to help professional drivers and four-wheel customers get back on the road quickly, especially during the holiday season.”

Both locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:

Amarillo, Texas

More than 12,000 square feet

Godfather’s Pizza and Subway

100 truck parking spaces

96 car parking spaces

Four RV parking spaces

Seven diesel bays

Five showers

Laundry facilities

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics

CAT scale

Dog park

Baldwin, Fla.

More than 16,000 square feet

Godfather’s Pizza and Bojangles (Bojangles opens Dec. 17)

94 truck parking spaces

76 car parking spaces

Four RV parking spaces

Nine diesel bays

Nine showers

Speedco

Laundry facilities

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics

CAT scale

Dog park

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 530 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 28,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 390 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.