FriendShip Kitchen Debuts Curbside Pickup

The most popular items for curbside pickup thus far are FriendShip Kitchen’s proprietary food items, like FriendShip Famous Chicken and Savory Crust pizza.

FriendShip Kitchen announced that it has launched curbside pickup. Customers can visit FSCurb.com, select a participating store and begin placing an order for contactless pickup.

FriendShip Kitchen, the first retailer in the U.S. to be certified as Safe Shop Assured, has taken safe shopping to a whole new level.

“We know that COVID-19 has put a greater emphasis on cleaning and sanitizing than ever before,” said Gregg Edwards, VP of Operations. “But beyond that, there are customers that are looking for new ways, safer ways, and more convenient ways to shop, and FriendShip Curbside meets these new demands.”

FriendShip Curbside is enabled by Paytronix Systems’ guest engagement platform, which also powers the award-winning FriendShip Rewards program.

“Paytronix has been a great partner,” said Marketing Director Kevin Campbell. “We ultimately selected them due to their entrepreneurial flexibility and to ensure a seamless integration of our loyalty, mobile ordering and curbside programs. We could not be more pleased with Paytronix as a strategic partner.”

FriendShip Kitchen is the latest convenience chain to launch Paytronix mobile order and curbside platform.

“FriendShip has always been a forward-looking brand, which is what makes them great a Paytronix partner,” said Paytronix CEO Andrew Robbins. “Where they’re leading today is in providing online ordering and curbside pickup for center-store items. Providing customers with the convenience of being able to order a meal at the same time as pantry items or a drink, all through a contactless pickup, is truly unique in the industry.”

“Our guests treat us like a restaurant first, but then add on other items like milk, bread ice cream or a bottle of wine,” explained Kirk Matthews, VP of Food Service and Marketing. ”Our carefully curated offer is unique and enables our guests to combine shopping trips into one convenient, contactless experience”.

FriendShip Curbside is currently available at a limited number of FriendShip Kitchen stores, but expansion plans are in the works for the first quarter of 2021.

Founded by Virgil Beck in 1950, Beck Suppliers Inc. is a family-owned and operated retail and wholesale petroleum marketer. The company distributes Marathon, Sunoco, BP, Shell and Valero motor fuels to independent retailers as well as to its company operated FriendShip Kitchen stores. Beck Propane & Fuels distributes propane and heating oil to thousands of Midwest homes and businesses. Beck Fuel Systems specializes in the installation and removal of petroleum fueling systems, and Beck Car Wash Systems installs, maintains, supports and operates car washes.