Kwik Chek Kicks Off 12 Days of Giving

Kwik Chek kicked off its 12 Days of Giving campaign this past Sunday, Dec. 13, and will be treating guests to a new free item each day through Thursday, Dec. 24.

To “unwrap” these offers, Kwik Chek guests can submit their mobile number online to receive their coupon via text, or they can download the Kwik Chek app, available on the App Store and Google Play, to receive the daily deal directly within the app.

Free offers include a Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit, a Pulled Pork Sandwich, a 24-pack of Texas Born Water, one jar of Two Hot Mama’s Salsa, a Chicken & Waffle Sandwich and much more.

Customers can save every day every time they shop as members of Kwik Chek’s loyalty club. Swipe your Kwik card or scan the barcode in your Kwik Chek app to earn points on all food, drinks and specially marked items in-store.

Once customers download the Kwik Chek app, they can simply follow the prompts to enroll. For those who prefer to use a card instead of phone, simply pick up a Kwikcard at any location and register it online.

To save an additional 15¢/gallon on fuel, drivers can register their card for Kwikpay. Shoppers earn points at a rate of one point to one cent – so 100 points equals $1.

Security is Kwik Chek’s No. 1 priority. When using the card for payment, information is secure and encrypted. Transactions are PIN protected and can only be used at Kwik Chek locations. Users receive an email after every purchase and can view transactions in real-time online.