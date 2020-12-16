‘Tis the Season for Giving at GPM Investments Locations

Richmond, Va.-based GPM Investments, the seventh largest convenience store chain in the U.S., is teaming up throughout the month of December for the “Tis the Season for Giving” holiday campaign to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

GPM, operator and fuel supplier of approximately 3,000 convenience stores in 33 states, along with over 10,000 store associates, and its customers have contributed more than $1.4 million since 2012 in support of the MDA’s mission of transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases through scientific and clinical research and care in local communities nationwide.

“We’re honored to work together once again in our communities during the holiday season to help support MDA services, fund research and care for people living with muscle disease in the communities where we operate,” said GPM Investments President and CEO Arie Kotler. “For more than six years, our stores, associates and customers have made the holidays a season of giving back through this campaign to raise vital funds for individuals and families affected by neuromuscular diseases in our communities.”

Throughout the entire month of December, GPM Investments associates in its 1,350 company-operated locations are selling MDA holiday pinups for $1 and invite guests to round up their purchases to the nearest whole dollar to support MDA families. Proceeds will support MDA’s 150-plus Care Center network at the nation’s top hospitals, as well as research and MDA Summer Camps for children ages 8 to 17 living with muscular dystrophy.

“We are extremely grateful to GPM Investments and their associates, customers and supplier partners for their continued support for MDA that helps us fund groundbreaking research and innovative care for families living with neuromuscular disease,” said MDA President and CEO Donald S. Wood, Ph.D. “It is because of partners like GPM Investments that MDA has been able to pursue our mission of transforming the lives of the people in our community, and we are very appreciative of their partnership.”