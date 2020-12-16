Van’s Kitchen Offers Retailers Promotional Materials Ahead of Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year provides month-long promotional opportunities to help drive sales during the first-quarter calendar period.

Van’s Kitchen, a certified women-owned and minority-owned egg roll manufacturer, is making promotional materials available for retailers to celebrate cultural foods and diversity.

Chinese New Year provides month-long promotional opportunities to help drive sales during the first-quarter calendar period. Now is the time for retailers to contact their brokers for product to gear up and start planning for this first-quarter event.

Chinese New Year offers the perfect occasion to grow revenue and celebrate cultural diversity. Consider these facts:

The country’s Asian population grew by 72% between 2000 and 2015

The Asian food industry rose by more than 135% between 1999 and 2015

Since 2018, egg roll deliveries have increased by 455%

Furthermore, according to Datassential, international foods are the most missed by restaurant consumers, with Asian and Mexican foods topping the list.

Convenience operators can make the most of these trends and leverage the opportunities by using the promotional materials Van’s Kitchen has developed for The Year of the Ox — which officially begins Feb. 12.

Promotional material art files including window clings, roller grill tags and lollipops are available now for retailers to create their own promotions. These files can be downloaded here.

Van’s Kitchen suggests creating a month-long promotional event with any or all their delicious egg-roll products. From grab and go two-packs and packaged four-count trays to bulk roller grill egg rolls, Van’s Kitchens offers the variety that meets the demand of today’s consumers. Packaged varieties from the fresh or frozen case include pork, chicken, orange chicken and vegetable and roller grill options include pork and chicken.

Van’s Kitchen encourages retailers to contact their respective brokers (KC Krafts, TCM, CSM Sales) to assure they have product inventory to meet consumer need for this first quarter selling opportunity.

Van’s Kitchen, the flagship brand of VAN Oriental Food, was founded in 1986 by Van and Kim Nguyen — immigrants from Vietnam. In 2014 the company was transitioned to their daughter Theresa and her husband Carl Motter who carry on the family-oriented, relationship-based tradition and lead the company as CEO and CSO, respectively. A certified Women-Owned and minority-owned egg roll manufacturer, Van’s Kitchen supplies over 5,000 supermarkets including Kroger, Albertsons and Walmart and hundreds of convenience stores nationwide.

Van’s Kitchen believes that all people are Made to Love, and everything they do is a representation of this. At Van’s Kitchen employees show up each day with the purpose of empowering underdogs, outsiders, and the ‘least of these’ to rise up, conquer challenges and fulfill their dreams. No matter one’s gender, nationality, age, or class, everyone deserves a seat at the table, whether it is the dinner table or the table of opportunity.