Wawa Brings Back Limited-Edition Holiday Beers

Wawa and 2SP Brewing Co. are continuing their tradition of brewing collaborative limited-edition beers for the holiday season.

Back for its third year, the collaboration between 2SP Brewing Co.’s Head Brewer Bob Barrar and Wawa’s Manager of Concept Development and “coffee guru,” Michael McLaughlin, brings about a brand-new brew — Holiday Reserve Coffee Stout, a creamy coffee oatmeal stout spiced for the holidays with cinnamon, nutmeg, clove and balanced with Wawa’s Winter Reserve Coffee blend.

Winter Reserve Coffee blend has heavy notes of bittersweet chocolate, married with red fruit acidity and balanced by a smooth, early finish — available in all Wawa stores as of Dec. 14.

“It’s our third year partnering with our friends and neighbors at 2SP Brewing Company, and we couldn’t be more excited to provide our hometown with these seasonally inspired beers,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Product Marketing Officer. “Although we can’t celebrate in person, we hope these beers bring our community together and provide enjoyment over the holiday season.”

Back by popular demand is Reserve Reserve Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Coffee Stout, a bold imperial coffee stout made with Wawa’s coveted Winter Reserve Coffee blend and carefully aged for seven months in bourbon barrels.

Available for the first time and in highly limited quantities, Reserve Reserve Rum Barrel Aged Imperial Coffee Stout, is aged for seven months in Jamaican Rum barrels. Hear about the beers firsthand from the brewers in this highlight video.

“The oatmeal stout has a balanced sweetness that showcases the full range of flavors from the Wawa Reserve Blend with an added velvety mouthfeel,” said Barrar.

