Rutter’s Debuts New Coffee Cups to Help Reduce Carbon Footprint

York, Pa.-based Rutter’s announced that it will debut new paper coffee cups this month at all 78 locations.

The new paper cups are a change from the current Styrofoam cups and will feature an updated design. They will also feature ThermoTouch double-wall insulation technology, which will eliminate the need for cardboard sleeves or double cupping, helping to reduce waste.

As the first convenience store chain to introduce dedicated recycling bins at their stores, Rutter’s is always looking for ways to be more eco-friendly. The move to paper cups that are made of 92% renewable resources and non-toxic materials is a continuation of its environmental efforts.

“Moving to a paper cup design will help us reduce our carbon footprint, while bringing a new look to our coffee bar as we move into 2021,” said Chad White, Food Service Category Manager.

Rutter’s is known for its award-winning coffee bar, which features six standard coffee blends and a rotating seasonal blend. With a wide variety of creamers, flavored syrups and toppings, there is something for everyone. Rutter’s also offers handcrafted beverages such as frappes, lattes and cold-brew coffees, all of which are available to order through the kiosk.

Rutter’s operates 78 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 273-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.