New Year’s Eve Coffee is Free at Stewart’s

For customers who stop into Stewart’s for any-size hot coffee, hot tea or hot chocolate on New Year’s Eve, it’s on the house from 6 p.m. to close at all Stewart’s Shops Shops locations.

The free cup of hot coffee can be any size, any flavor. Stewart’s features a tasty lineup of coffee flavors: House blend, decaf, richer roast, French vanilla, hazelnut, maple french toast and blueberry crumble, as well as limited-time offers of pumpkin spice and holiday spice.

For those who’d prefer tea, Stewart’s selections have their tastes covered, too. And there’s always rich hot chocolate ready to warm up those with a sweet tooth.

And Stewart’s is making the New Year even sweeter with the addition of chocolate raspberry cream coffee at the coffee counter. This seasonal flavor will be available in all shops on Jan. 4.

Based in Ballston Spa, N.Y., Stewart’s Shops operates 336 stores in upstate New York and southwestern Vermont.