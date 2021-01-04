Introducing the 13th Annual HR Survey

This year's survey is designed to gather information about what steps you and the industry as a whole are taking to adjust to the 'new normal,' what you're planning for 2021 and how you think the new year will compare to the old.

While CStore Decisions and Humetrics’ President Mel Kleiman have collaborated on these annual surveys since 2009, it goes without saying that 2020 was a year unlike any other. No amount of planning could have foreseen the challenges faced by our industry and the entire world last year.

In light of this, we designed this year’s survey to gather information about what steps you and the industry as a whole are taking to ‘adjust to the ‘new normal,’ what you’re planning for 2021 and how you think the new year will compare to the old. If you will take about 20 minutes to complete this mostly multiple-choice survey, in return, you will:

Be entered in a drawing to receive one of three $100 gift cards or a $100 donation to the charitable organization of your choice. Be eligible to receive a complimentary, 30-minute consulting call with frontline, hourly employee hiring expert Mel Kleiman. Pick up new ideas about HR-related activities you may want to implement — or avoid. Receive a comprehensive checklist you can use to ensure your organization is investing its HR resources where they will generate the greatest return on investment.

No identifying information is required unless you would like to avail yourself of options 1 or 2 above and, if provided, will be held in strictest confidence. The survey will close on March 1, 2021, and the summary results will be published shortly thereafter on the cstoredecisions.com website.

Click here to take the 13th Annual HR Survey.