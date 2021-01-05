McDonald’s to Debut Three New Chicken Sandwiches Next Month

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Chicken Sandwich and Deluxe Chicken Sandwich will be available nationwide on Feb. 24.

McDonald’s announced that it will debut three new sandwiches, which will be available nationally on Feb. 24.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich: topped with crinkle cut pickles and served on a new toasted, buttered potato roll

topped with crinkle cut pickles and served on a new toasted, buttered potato roll Spicy Chicken Sandwich: served with a Spicy Pepper Sauce and crinkle cut pickles on a toasted potato roll

served with a Spicy Pepper Sauce and crinkle cut pickles on a toasted potato roll Deluxe Chicken Sandwich: served with shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes and mayo

The new lineup builds upon other McDonald’s chicken offers — like Chicken McNuggets and the McChicken sandwich — as well as limited-time offerings like Spicy Chicken McNuggets, Chicken McGriddles and the McChicken Biscuit sandwich.

“We’ve heard our customers loud and clear, and we know they’re craving more chicken options,” said McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen. “We’re confident all chicken fans — from traditionalists to spice enthusiasts — will discover a new menu favorite they’ll come back for time and time again.”

During a November webcast for investors, McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger said that “a much anticipated, delicious, new crispy chicken sandwich” would soon hit U.S. menus.

“Globally, the chicken category is almost twice the size of beef,” he said. “It is growing faster and represents a significant opportunity. Developing a reputation for great chicken represents one of our highest aspirations. We want customers to choose McDonald’s for chicken.”

McDonald’s also announced a new overall growth strategy, called ‘Accelerating the Arches,’ which includes three pillars: Maximize Marketing; Commit to the Core; and Double Down on the 3Ds (digital, delivery and drive through).

Among its plans, McDonald’s said will test a plant-based burger in several markets this year as part of overall plant-based menu offerings, which it calls ‘McPlant.’ In addition, McDonald’s said it will be introducing new packaging with a “modern, refreshing feel,” as well as improving its drive-through and delivery services. The chain plans to enable increased delivery through the McDonald’s app and improve the speed and accuracy of delivery orders. A new digital hub, ‘MyMcDonald’s,’ will include a new loyalty program.

It will also test new concepts at its drive-throughs, including automated order-taking, as well as express pickup lanes for people who placed digital orders. And it will test out restaurants with drive-throughs that are only open for delivery and pickup orders.

“This is a moment when we proudly embrace both what we are going to do to write the next chapter of McDonald’s growth and how we are going to do it,” said McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski. “This is a moment when we share a new growth strategy for our future while articulating a clear vision of where we’re going to make a difference for a world in need of community and connection.”