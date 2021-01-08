CITGO Adds Finance Pro to Board

New member brings decades of experience in Europe and the Americas with energy and manufacturing companies.

The CITGO Petroleum Corp. Board of Directors has named Jose R. Pocaterra as a new member, replacing Edgar Rincon, who remains CITGO’s chief operating officer and executive vice president.

“Jose Pocaterra brings more than 20 years of international experience in the financial, business and planning areas within the oil and gas industry,” said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá.

Pocaterra is a professional in the financial area. As a part of his professional experience, he held several positions in financial and planning for Sincrudos de Oriente (SINCOR), a joint venture between Petróleos de Venezuela, TOTAL and EQUINOR for the extra-heavy oil development operations in the Orinoco Belt in Venezuela, initially at the upgraded division and then in the corporate offices in charge of the budget and financial control area.

He has also held managerial positions in the manufacturing sector in other private companies. Pocaterra worked as the financial manager of MSO de Venezuela, an industrial innovation, engineering and procurement startup company in Lechería, Venezuela, and also held financial and project planning positions for U.S.-based Energy Logistics Inc. and Swift Oil & Gas. He has also worked as a financial adviser in Europe.

The board welcomed Pocaterra and his expertise as the company continues navigating the effects of the pandemic and beyond, by exploring ways to optimize operations and create value for the shareholder.

Headquartered in Houston, CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of more than 4,500 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains.