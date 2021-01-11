Wawa Opens First Standalone Drive-Through Location

The new prototype store is solely focused on drive-through and curbside pickup service of Wawa’s most popular food and beverages.

Wawa announced the opening of its first standalone drive-through store, located in Morrisville, Pa.

The architectural design of the 1800 square-foot store is based on key Wawa brand elements such as the trademarked canopy, while the offer is focused on fresh food in a drive-through experience. With operating hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, the team can quickly serve 12 cars at a time for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Customers can order Wawa favorites in a new bundled offer such as a Breakfast Sizzli and Coffee for $4.29 to a lunch combo of a cold or hot Shorti Hoagie with seven options, chips or hot side of mac and cheese, soup or fries and a large soft drink starting at $7.99 and/or a Build Your Own Dinner Combo of pasta with protein and vegetables or hearty bowls ranging from $6.99 to $8.99. Specialty beverages, iced coffee, salads and Kids Meals are also available, along with the newest menu item of burgers and fries starting at 11 a.m. (Burgers available in-store at 4 p.m.) Limited selection of packaged products available including doughnuts, pretzels and Wawa Iced tea.

The store will employ approximately 30 associates, each receiving competitive pay, benefits and an opportunity to stock through the company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) after completing one year of service. Led by Wawa General Manager, Shaun O’Malley and Area Manager Maxi Blair, the team is committed to maintaining a healthy and safe environment while working to meet the needs of customers.

“Wawa continues to test new store concepts with this latest drive thru format, providing an opportunity for our customers to experience and enjoy their favorite Wawa products while remaining inside their car,” said Terri Micklin, Director of Construction. “Wawa is committed to increasing convenience and provide new options for service while keeping safety and comfort top of mind. Wawa hopes to learn from the layout, workflow and traffic flow at this location, as it continues to explore alternatives for longer term application to stores post-COVID-19.”

On Jan. 8, a drive-in celebration took place outside of the store at 10 a.m. with brief remarks by Chris Gheysens, President & CEO, Wawa and Falls Township Officials and members of the community, followed by a history-making moment of driving Wawa’s 1918 Antique Milk truck through the drive-through to signify the company’s evolution from its proud dairy farm roots of delivering milk to its latest prototype of providing convenience at a whole new level.

As part of the ceremony, Wawa is toasting its longstanding partners at Special Olympics Pennsylvania with a handcrafted Gold Medal Hot Chocolate, a specialty beverage exclusively available from Friday, Jan. 8 through Friday, Jan. 15 at the Falls Township Drive-Thru only, with a portion of proceeds of the Gold Medal Hot Chocolate, up to $5,000, benefiting local athletes.

Wawa also presented $1,000 each to community charities selected by Falls Township Police Department and Falls Township Fire Company, along with a donated lunch, as part of its signature Hoagies for Heroes initiative that honors local heroes.

Wawa Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.