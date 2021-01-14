Marathon Names New CFO

Marathon Petroleum Corp. this week announced that Maryann T. Mannen will succeed retiring CFO Donald C. Templin. Mannen will join the company as executive vice president and CFO effective Jan. 25.

“Having spent nearly a decade as CFO in the energy services and manufacturing sectors, Maryann brings the financial acumen and strategic leadership experience critical for delivering our business transformation objectives, including strict capital discipline and overall expense management to lower our cost structure,” said Marathon President and CEO Michael J. Hennigan. “I’m excited for the perspective and business insights Maryann will add to our executive team as we work together to continue strengthening our financial and competitive positions.”

Since 2017, Mannen has served as executive vice president and CFO of TechnipFMC, a leading global engineering services and energy technology company incorporated in the United Kingdom and headquartered in Paris and Houston.

From 2011 to 2017, Mannen was CFO at FMC Technologies, prior to its merger with Technip SA, in which Mannen played a key role in negotiating and executing. Before that, she served as the company’s deputy CFO and treasurer from 2010 to 2011 and vice president of administration from 2007 to 2010. Prior to joining FMC Technologies in 1986, Mannen was finance manager for Sheller-Globe Corp.

Mannen holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master of business administration degree from Rider University. She is a member of the Owens Corning board of directors and has served as the audit committee chair since 2019.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. operates the nation’s largest refining system. MPC’s marketing system includes branded locations across the U.S., including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the U.S.