Choice Market to Open 5,000-Square-Foot Frictionless Store in Denver

The new store, which will open on the ground level of a high-rise apartment building in March, will feature a larger selection of groceries, including expanded produce, dairy and protein departments.

Denver-based Choice Market announced the launch of a frictionless market featuring its proprietary One Choice shopping experience this March in Denver.

Choice’s newest market, Choice Bannock, located at 939 Bannock St., will be one of the world’s largest personalized and frictionless markets.

In keeping with the brand’s relentless focus on reinventing convenience, particularly in today’s socially distanced environment, guests will be able to scan the Choice mobile app upon entry, pick up their groceries and freshly prepared meals and then leave the market without a traditional checkout. The app takes care of the rest, and guests will receive a receipt directly to their mobile device once they exit the market.

“A lot of moving pieces go into creating an omni-channel experience of this scale, so we couldn’t be more excited to launch our One Choice experience,” said Choice Market Founder and CEO Mike Fogarty. “We know that now, more than ever, guests are looking for a contactless and convenient shopping journey. With our commitment to providing fresh, locally purveyed and healthy prepared foods, Choice is all about reinventing convenience and I have no doubt that this innovative guest experience and disruptive business model will forever change how grocery shopping is done.”

Choice’s mobile app also enables guests to shop the entire market by dietary lifestyle or recipes, all while acquiring loyalty points that can be redeemed for future discounted meals or groceries. Guests can even use the app to order any item in the market (including alcohol) and the Choice Delivery Team will deliver it to their door in 45 minutes or less using its fleet of electric vehicles and e-bikes.

As part of its unique offering, Choice Bannock will feature a larger selection of groceries, including expanded produce, dairy and protein departments. Sticking to its commitment to offer local, high-quality fresh foods and groceries, guests will find products from more than 60 Colorado suppliers. Two of those suppliers — Method Coffee Roasters and High Point Creamery — will have storefronts inside Choice Bannock, offering guests fresh and delicious small-batch roasted coffee and premium hand-dipped ice cream.

“Each of our locations is designed specifically for the neighborhoods we serve,” Fogarty said. “Despite being one of the fastest growing areas of Denver, the Golden Triangle neighborhood has limited retail and natural grocery options. We can’t wait to share this larger format and the new One Choice shopping experience with everyone.”

Choice Bannock will be conveniently located on the ground level of Parq on Speer, a high-rise featuring modern apartments in the heart of Denver’s Creative District. Choice will be a valuable extension the smart home technology that Parq on Speer has throughout the building.

Its full-service, Scratch Kitchen truly sets Choice apart. Choice’s classically trained and experienced chefs work to develop seasonal menus and offer elevated food “on the go.” Guests can rely on Choice to deliver fresh, local, environmentally-friendly products.

Choice focuses on better-for-you ingredients, and it works with local farmers to source a majority of its ingredients and products, including organic produce, hydroponic greens and antibiotic-free and nitrate-free proteins.

Choice currently has three locations in the Denver metro area with plans to expand further in Colorado and beyond in 2021

Founded by Mike Fogarty in 2017 in Denver, Choice Market is a new kind of convenience store. One that combines quick service and user-friendly technology with fresh quality food from local vendors and a practical product selection.

With fresh produce, groceries, meals, and everyday necessities, Choice gives back to the community through its daily practices, employee programs and involvement with local charities.