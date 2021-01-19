2021 Leaders In Convenience

Leading Through Crisis or Calm

THE IMPORTANCE OF QUALITY RELATIONSHIPS between convenience store retailers and supplier partners has perhaps never been more pronounced than in 2020.

As the COVID-19 pandemic appeared, it waved in sweeping changes seemingly overnight and left retailers struggling to adapt. And who did operators turn to for insights and

solutions? Their best, most innovative and trustworthy supplier partners.

In the spring of last year, as lockdown rules began in many areas of the country, c-store retailers rushed to implement safety measures and source plexiglass shields, masks and gloves for employees, and spacing decals. They also jumped to team with technology companies to roll out order-ahead, mobile apps, contactless payments, curbside pickup and delivery services. Those already ahead of the curve on new technology implemented new opportunities faster, boosting revenues while others scrambled to fi nd their sea legs.