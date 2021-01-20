TravelCenters of America Keeps Up Its Franchising Pace

First site of 2021 opens in Oregon with 20 more planned for later in the year and another 20 franchise deals in the works.

Westlake, Ohio-based TravelCenters of America Inc. opened its first travel center of the year on Jan. 12, setting the company off and running in following up on its 10 new franchise locations in 2020. In all, the company signed 21 franchise agreements last year.

The new site is in Huntington, Oregon, located on Interstate 84 at exit 353. TA Huntington is the company’s sixth location in Oregon and expands the total nationwide network of travel centers to 272 in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands.

“We’re expanding our footprint by focusing on strategic locations that will help us fill geographic gaps in our network and better meet the needs of our customers,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. “For truck stop and travel center owners, joining the TA network provides clear benefits and is an attractive opportunity. Most importantly, we support and invest in our franchisee partners and are deeply committed to helping their businesses grow and prosper over the long term.”

TA expects to open two additional franchised travel centers by the end of the first quarter of 2021, with 20 more anticipated to open by the end of the year in the following states: Alabama, Georgia, California, Kansas, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin. In addition, TA is currently negotiating franchise agreements for more than 20 travel centers across the U.S. and has more than 80 other potential franchise agreements in its pipeline.

On May 1, 2020, TA made a series of announcements highlighting key steps in a new strategic, long-term plan to improve operational efficiency and profitability, including a company-wide reorganization. Franchising is an integral part of the company’s transformation and a key reason TA also announced the acceleration of its franchise engagement efforts.

Approximately 90% of America’s top 100 largest fleets choose TA to provide fuel and truck maintenance services, as well as a robust loyalty program, food and other amenities to their drivers. For nearly 50 years, TravelCenters of America has provided truck drivers with the amenities and services of home, including showers, restrooms, laundry facilities and places to rest and dine.

Its travel centers feature quick and full-service restaurants, including some of the nation’s most recognized brands including Starbucks, IHOP, Bob Evans and Popeyes, which attract both professional drivers and motorist consumers.

“It’s an extremely exciting time here at TA,” Pertchik added, “as we are transforming our business, refreshing our travel centers and reimagining the guest experience. We look forward to continued expansion, welcoming more franchisees into our family and serving more travelers across the country.”

Those interested in franchise opportunities can learn more by visiting ta-petro.com/franchising.