Sheetz Invests $28.5 Million in Employee Wages, Offers Additional Parental Leave

Sheetz President and COO Travis Sheetz said the company is committed to investing in its employees and attracting and retaining top talent.

Sheetz will invest $28.5 million in employee wage increases, effective Feb. 12 for the majority of the Altoona, Pa.-based chain’s 18,000 employees.

Sheetz has also updated its parental leave policy to provide 12 weeks of paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of paid time off for partners, according to Penn Live.

”Our employees are the heart and soul of this company,” said Sheetz President and COO Travis Sheetz. “Sheetz is committed to investing in our people and attracting and retaining top talent.”

In 2016, Sheetz provided $15 million in employee wage increased, and in 2019, the company paid $16.8 million in wage increases.

Sheetz operates 620 stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina.