7-Eleven Customers Could Win a PlayStation 5

The purchase of new limited-edition cups includes a year's worth of free beverages and the chance to win a PlayStation 5 console.

7-Eleven’s offering new, extremely limited-edition cups for each of its signature proprietary beverages — Slurpee, Big Gulp and coffee.

Purchase includes a year’s worth of free beverages, redeemed by scanning the 7Rewards barcode in the 7-Eleven app, and up to 15 chances to win a PlayStation 5 console.

Available exclusively on the convenience retailer’s 7-Eleven.com website, the ultimate gamer’s cups went on sale Feb. 9.

“If last time we did this is any indicator, we know these new ultimate gamer’s cups are going to sell fast and become instant collector’s items,” said 7-Eleven Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. “7-Eleven beverages have some really enthusiastic fans, as does gaming. About 75% of people have at least one gamer in their household, so I suspect the cups will be snatched up instantly. This is taking limited-edition to the extreme, and once they’re gone, it’s game over.”

Here’s the extremely-limited-edition cup lowdown:

Extremely Cool: The 20-ounce coffee and Slurpee cups and 30-ounce Big Gulp cups are stainless steel, vacuum-insulated Tervis tumblers, each with a unique, vibrant design celebrating gaming. Retail price is $139 per cup and includes 365 fill-ups for a year by scanning the 7Rewards barcode in the 7-Eleven app.

Extremely Collectible: What makes a limited-edition cup extreme? Only a total of 400 are available for sale — 140 each of the coffee and Big Gulp cups, and 120 Slurpee cups. This is the second time 7-Eleven has offered ultra-premium cups, which proved to be ultra-popular in 2019. The earlier versions sold out in seconds.

Extremely Lucky? When a 7-Eleven customer buys any of the three featured cups, they will automatically receive 15 entries into the retailer’s sweepstakes to win the coveted PlayStation5 console.

To purchase a cup, customers visit 7-Eleven.com and click on the featured tile that links to the retailer’s marketplace. Select one of the three cups and complete the purchase. A scannable code to redeem the 365 free drinks will be loaded to customers’ 7Rewards account within 72 hours of purchase, and the cup will be sent directly to the purchaser in a gift box with a certificate of authenticity.

Purchasers can get a year’s worth of refills of their favorite 7-Eleven beverages through March 1, 2022. The cups are interchangeable and come with free refills of any-size Slurpee drink, Big Gulp drink, fountain drink or coffee. At checkout, 7-Eleven employees will scan the cup-owner’s 7Rewards barcode in the 7-Eleven app, which will ring up the beverage as free. The cups are not required for in-store redemption.

In addition to the extreme-limited-edition cups, 7-Eleven and PlayStation have teamed up to offer the Get What You Crave promotion running at participating stores nationwide through Feb. 23. Collectible PlayStation5 Slurpee cups, a MTN DEW Slurpee flavor, gamer bundles and more can all can be delivered straight to customers’ doors via 7NOW, the 7-Eleven delivery app. 7NOW orders will receive a sleek PlayStation5 collectible bag while supplies last, and every order with participating products will earn a chance to win a PlayStation5 console and other prizes.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America.