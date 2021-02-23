Love’s Awards Gemini Drivers Nearly $4.5 Million in Safety Bonuses

To earn one credit, drivers must remain accident- and ticket-free and have no fuel-related incidents over the course of one year, as well as pass all U.S. Department of Transportation and Gemini inspections and adhere to Gemini's stringent safety policies.

Love’s Travel Stops recently awarded 138 Gemini drivers nearly $4.5 million in bonuses for their commitment to safety.

Gemini Motor Transport is a member of the Love’s Family of Companies and operates a fleet of nearly 1,300 drivers who transport fuel and other products to Love’s stores nationwide.

“Safety is a never-ending mission at Love’s and Gemini, and that’s why we’ve made an investment in the Safe Driver Credits program, which is unmatched in the industry,” said Brent Bergevin, vice president of transportation for Love’s. “The safety of our drivers is our top priority, and they are critical to our success so it’s satisfying to see them rewarded for their hard work.”

Safety credits are awarded to drivers on an annual basis. To earn one credit, drivers must remain accident- and ticket-free and have no fuel-related incidents over the course of one year. Drivers must also pass all U.S. Department of Transportation and Gemini inspections and adhere to Gemini’s stringent safety policies. Once drivers collect five safety credits, they’re eligible to receive the bonus.

Bonuses are given on a five and 10-year basis. This year, 85 recipients received a five-year bonus, and 53 recipients received a 10-year bonus. This is the first year since the program’s inception in 2011 that drivers were eligible to receive a 10-year bonus. This year, recipients were recognized virtually due to COVID-19.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 550 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 29,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 400 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.