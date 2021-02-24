7-Eleven Kicks Off Feeding America Campaign

The retailer is implementing a Feeding America Fridays drink promotion and a Round up for Rewards program to reach its goal of helping to provide 20 million meals to those in need.

Through the end of April, 7-Eleven is hosting a multi-faceted campaign to help provide meals to families facing hunger through its relationship with Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country.

The retailer is implementing major programs to reach its goal of helping to provide 20 million meals — Feeding America Fridays drink promotion and Round up for Rewards, where customers can donate change and earn chances to win exclusive prizes.

“One year ago, we made an unwavering commitment as an essential business to provide food and critical supplies to customers during an unprecedented pandemic. Unfortunately, nearly one year later, hunger continues to rise in America,” said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. “As our stores continue to support communities in which they operate, we are inviting customers to help us give back on an even greater scale. By simply buying a large drink on Feeding America Fridays or rounding up the nearest dollar for a chance to win awesome prizes, customers can help us reach our goal of putting at least 20 million meals on the tables of families in need. That’s 20 million times we can pay it forward together.”

Feeding America Fridays: For every large Big Gulp fountain drink, Slurpee drink or cup of coffee purchased at participating stores each Friday through April 27, 7-Eleven will help provide a meal to the Feeding America network of food banks.

Round up for Rewards: Customers can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, and the difference in change will be donated to local Feeding America member food banks. All the raised funds will help the community in which the respective store operates.

But this isn’t your average round-up campaign, 7-Eleven decided to go big. Customers who round up and scan the 7Rewards barcode in the 7-Eleven app during checkout will be entered for a chance to win one of the weekly prizes. Customers placing an order through the retailer’s 7NOW delivery app can also opt-in to round up their change at checkout to be entered into the sweeps.

Extreme experiential prizes include:

A trip for four to Iceland to see the Northern Lights. Extra entries when rounded up transactions include the purchase of Skyra Icelandic Spring Water.

Create an original Snapple flavor with flavor scientists and get a case of your custom flavor delivered to your home. Extra entries when rounded up transactions include the purchase of Snapple beverages.

Two tickets to the 2022 NCAA Final Four. Extra entries when rounded up transactions include the purchase of Oreo products or any flavor of Nabisco Big Bags.

A camping trip of a lifetime with a four-week RV rental, four National Parks Pass, $10,000, camping gear and $1,500 7-Eleven gift card for gas and snacks. Extra entries when rounded up transactions include the purchase of any Nestle Regional Spring Water brand.

A virtual coffee date with football legend, Emmitt Smith. Extra entries when rounded up transactions include the purchase of 7-Eleven coffee and/or International Delight pint creamer.

Choose your own once in a lifetime adventure with a $2,500 gift card to Cloud 9 Living. Extra entries when rounded up transactions include the purchase of a Kit Kat bar.

“One in six people could face hunger in America due to the ongoing economic fallout from the pandemic. Feeding America is grateful for 7-Eleven’s ongoing commitment to helping communities across the U.S.,” said Feeding America Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Lauren Biedron. “During this time of increased need, 7-Eleven’s support will help our neighbors who may not know where they will find their next meal.”

7-Eleven has been working with Feeding America for 21 years, supporting its nationwide network of 200 food banks, which provide meals to more than 40 million people each year through national and local donations, volunteer efforts, and more. In 2020, the retailer reimagined its annual birthday promotion, 7-Eleven Day, and gave a birthday present of 1 million meals to Feeding America to celebrate and donated $1.2 million in 7-Select Go!Smart Organic Cold-Pressed Juices. This month, 7-Eleven will donate approximately 2 million units of hand sanitizer to Feeding America member food banks.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America.